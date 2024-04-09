The council has declined to name the school or share any more information on the matter, but a senior officer has described the alleged incident as involving “thousands” of pounds.

At a recent council meeting, Plaid Cymru councillor Lindsay Whittle noted a report to Audit Wales which stated there was “one ongoing police investigation relating to potential fraud in a previous reporting period”.

Dave Street, the deputy chief executive of Caerphilly Council, said the matter was “an ongoing investigation into actions at a particular school”.

He added: “I can’t say any more than that, given that obviously it is a live police investigation.”

Cllr Whittle asked about the “magnitude” of the alleged incident and whether it was “something that might run into a very expensive issue”.

Steve Harris, the council’s head of financial services, told the meeting the alleged incident involved “not a significant sum of money”.

“We’re talking thousands, not hundreds of thousands,” he said.

Mr Harris added that if the matter under investigation “does result in a successful prosecution, we will publicise that fact, because obviously we would see that as a deterrent to any other attempts of fraud in the council moving forward”.

Following the meeting, a Caerphilly Council spokesperson declined to name the school involved in the investigation, nor the date of the alleged incident.

They added: “Due to the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to provide any further information than that given at the meeting of the council.”