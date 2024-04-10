Number 49 Usk, located on the High Street, is not just a coffee shop, but it has an interior design and furniture showroom along with a dress agency.

The business opened in March 2013 and is run by husband-and-wife Andrea and Martin Sholl along with daughter Katie.

Mrs Sholl told the South Wales Argus that it is a fantastic milestone to reach eleven years at its high street location.

Number 49 Usk Coffee house (Image: newsquest)She said: “We are very proud that we have reached eleven years in business, my husband and I both gave up our corporate jobs to run this business.

“We are an independent business and, not just that, we are a destination store where people come in and they can spend three to four hours with us.

“Customers come in for a coffee and leave with a gift from the furniture showroom or interior design.”

The covid pandemic and ongoing cost of living crisis had an impact on most businesses with some having to close.

Mrs Sholl believes that her business wouldn’t have survived if it was just a coffee shop.

Number 49 Usk, not only serves coffee but food and people can shop too. Picture: Google (Image: Google)

She added: “I think that’s why we have survived, so if we were and I will be honest with you just a coffee shop there is no way we would have survived post covid.

“However, as we have other parts of the business then it balances itself out.

“We have had people coming in here and they might come in for a coffee and may leave with a chandelier and a mirror.”

The mum-of-one revealed her secret to her success is good customer service and keeping energy prices low.

The stunning rear garden at Cafe 49 Usk. Picture: Cafe 49 Usk (Image: Cafe 49 Usk)“We switched our energy to a different company as there is always somebody out there that can offer a more competitive price.

“We would never compromise on our food standards and our coffee standards, things energy people don’t see.

“You need to go for the cheapest price out there, if you can save money there that means you don’t have to put prices up as well.”

To celebrate the business reaching 11 years, she plans to have a ladies' evening at the end of April to thank customers for their loyal service.