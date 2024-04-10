Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. This year Eid falls on Wednesday, April 10.

Eid-al-Fitr is the holiday celebrated during the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Among the events happening across Gwent to mark the end of Ramadan was an iftar feast, held at Masjed Al Taqwa Mosque, with the First Minister for Wales, Vaughan Gething, and Newport Council leader Jane Mudd in attendance.

The feast catered by Jamal Ali from Asiana Indian in Pontypool.

On Eid day, Iqra Mosque will be hosting two Eid prayers, one early and one later, which will be attended by almost 200 people.

These prayers will be special, distinct from regular prayers, and open to both men and women.

During Ramadan, Iqra Mosque situated in Newport feeds approximately 180-250 people daily, including both men and women.

Another mosque in Newport named Shahporan Jame Mosque has been giving almost 120 meals out everyday since Ramdan started on March 10.

Ramadan is for giving hence various mosques around the world give out iftar ( the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan which is taken after the sunset).

The Iqra Mosque recently celebrated 10 years of being and serving the Muslim community.

Aadil Badat a volunteer at Iqra Masjid at Newport said: “Ramadan is not only about fasting; it's also about feeding the hungry, helping the needy, guarding our tongue, not judging others, and forgiving those who have wronged us. It's about creating a better community and a better world.'

Aadil added: “We'll also have sweet dishes available for attendees on their way in or out. Additionally, the night before Eid, we'll conduct a deep cleanse of the mosque to ensure it's welcoming for the large number of people expected.”

As Muslims across the globe prepare to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the essence of this joyous occasion resonates deeply—a time for reflection, gratitude, and communal celebration. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Throughout Ramadan, adherents abstain from food and drink from dawn till sunset, dedicating themselves to prayer, charity, and acts of kindness.

Muslims believe the first verses of the Quran - Islam's holy book - were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad in this month.

The timing of Eid-al-Fitr varies each year, determined by the sighting of the new moon.

The celebrations will see Muslims from Gwent and the wider world uniting with loved ones to partake in festive traditions that emphasise family, community, and gratitude.