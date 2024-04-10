The Red Dragon Centre, a leading entertainment hub in Cardiff Bay, has joined forces with Nathan Wyburn and Mount Stuart Primary School for the art project.

Pupils were encouraged to visually express the meaning of Eid. Their contributions were shaped into a stunning mural by former Britain's Got talent finalist Nathan Wyburn.

The mural, displayed prominently for visitors to admire, is complemented by an eye-catching balloon arrangement for perfect photo opportunities.

Businesses in the centre are participating in the festivities. The ODEON, Wales’ unique IMAX cinema, is holding special screenings on April 9 and 10. Spice Route, Zaika, and the EasyThali café are offering tempting Eid buffets.

Emma Constantinou, Red Dragon Centre's marketing manager, voiced her enthusiasm about the project. She said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating such a wonderful time of year here at The Red Dragon Centre.

"It has been a joy to see local primary school pupils get involved, and the mural really shows how special this holiday is.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to the pupils at Mount Stuart Primary and Nathan Wyburn and for all their support in bringing this holiday to life.”

The Centre has a breadth of options in entertainment, lifestyle, and food and drink venues, including the Grosvenor Casino, Hollywood Bowl, Five Guys, Spice Route, Volcano, EasyThali and Zaika. It is also the site of the Capital FM South Wales studio.