Hydrogen Safe, which partners with colleges and industry professionals to provide specialist training for safe hydrogen operation, has confirmed the appointment of Wyn Prichard to support its expanding operations.

With a 30-year career history, Mr Prichard brings extensive expertise and a broad network to Hydrogen Safe. His most recent role was serving as the director of skills strategy and business engagement at the NPTC Group of Colleges.

He has primarily concentrated on net-zero, renewable and sustainability efforts and his significant contribution includes instituting the inaugural cross-industry net-zero academy.

Speaking on his new assignment, Mr Prichard said: “With a varied career, I have been fortunate enough to sit on many boards and industry leading steering groups.

"Taking this insight and knowledge, I am now pleased to announce that I will become a specialist advisor with Hydrogen Safe".

He went on to commend Hydrogen Safe for its enthusiasm, tenacity, and determination towards the green energy sector, anticipating his future involvement with the company.

In addition to his rich experience in business and skills development, Mr Prichard's previous responsibilities with South Glam TEC, ELWA/Wales Government, and as Wales director of the CITB give him a unique perspective from the construction and building industries.

CEO of Hydrogen Safe, Andy Lord, expressed his delight at the appointment, saying: “It became a bit of a running joke that everywhere we would go we would be introduced and reintroduced to Wyn. It was clear that we had a shared passion for green energy and that together we could make a real difference.".

According to him, Mr Prichard's expertise would be instrumental in propelling the company further.

Besides being a member of numerous organisations related to hydrogen energy, Hydrogen Safe aims at fulfilling specific objectives and sustainability goals of businesses, education providers and individuals. The company maintains its commitment to connecting industry supply and education.