David Coltherd and business partner Stuart Nicholson have owned Burlesque Hair company on Bridge Steet in Usk for 40 years.

Alongside their salon in USK, they have one in Caerleon and one in Newport but have now expanded their business at their USK site by opening a vinyl record store within the hair salon.

Blue Llama Vinyl Records opened Tuesday, April 2 and David told the South Wales Argus about his community of businesses within a business idea.

He said: “We have recognised with all the changes with modern businesses such as high rising costs and staffing levels, that we had to look at ways to develop into a new way of thinking.

“That way is to have a community of businesses within a business, using your current space in more effective ways to generate new income but also giving a client experience.

“We have introduced Blue Llama vinyl records at our Usk branch as we feel a record shop would sit perfectly with the Usk branch and also offer something different for the Usk Community, to add something different to the USK community.”

David and his business partner Stuart were inspired by the idea after attending a business conference in Portugal which discussed the idea of a community within the business.

He believes that adding Blue Llama Records to Burlesque would be a modern way to increase revenue for the business.

Blue Llama Vinyl records launch night was a success. Picture: David Coltherd (Image: David Coltherd)As well as adding the record store to the business they have partnered with 57 Bridge Street, a Deli, Bar, and restaurant to create an app so customers can order food while they have their hair done.

He added: “Things are changing in the High Street; people are after experience. As well as opening the vinyl shop, we have partnered with the 57 restaurant two doors down so clients can order food.

“While their colours are taking, they could be in the salon for up to three or four hours, we have launched an app where you scan on the cutting unit and a menu from 57 comes up.

“Clients can order brunch or lunch to their chair, after paying on the app with food being delivered within two minutes.”