The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) worked with the Wales Illegal Money Lending Unit and officers from Gwent Police to execute a warrant in the Coed Eva area of Cwmbran.

The investigation was carried out in partnership with Torfaen County Borough Council’s trading standards department.

Paperwork and electronic devices were seized and the suspect was taken into custody to be questioned by IMLT officers.

Tony Quigley, head of the England IMLT, said: “Illegal money lending will not be tolerated anywhere and we work closely with all our partners as well as our counterparts in other parts of the UK to remove them from our communities.”

Torfaen Council confirmed their trading standards team were present during the investigation, but declined to comment any further on the matter.

It has also been confirmed that officers from Torfaen's branch of Gwent Police were also on hand to assist with the carrying out of the warrant.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the England IMLT. Since its launch, the team has supported over 31,500 people and written off over £91.2 million worth of illegal debt, securing over 416 prosecutions for illegal money lending, leading to 598 years in jail.

Anyone who has been affected by illegal money lending in Wales can contact the Wales Illegal Money Lending Unit by calling 0300 123 3311 or emailing stoploansharkswales@valeofglamorgan.gov.uk. Visit stoploansharkswales.co.uk to find out more.

The England team can be contacted by calling the Stop Loan Sharks 24/7 Helpline on 0300 555 2222 or visiting www.stoploansharks.co.uk.

Live Chat is available on the website from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.