Some of the bugs that find their way into our kitchens can be harder to see than others so knowing where to look could help you get rid of them.

To help you out, healthy eating experts at MuscleFood.com have researched the bugs found in food and kitchen storage areas - here are some you might find in your kitchen.

Bugs that could be living in your kitchen cupboard without you realising it

Flour weevil

Flour weevils are a dark brown colour and easy to spot in a bag of flour, say the experts at MuscleFood.com.

They can grow up to 10mm in length and although they won’t cause any harm if you find them in your bag of flour, it’s best to get rid of any remaining flour and to check nearby packages.

Rice weevil

It’s unlikely you’ll find these at home as they’re commonly found in grain storage plants however, they can occasionally be found in beans, birdseed, sunflower seeds and dry corn.

Look out for a red/brown bug that’s around 3mm in length with red/yellow spots on the wing cover.

The experts advise that you clean out your cupboards and get rid of all unsealed food if you spot any in your kitchen. Give the area a deep clean and use insecticide if you need to.

Biscuit beetle

Biscuit beetles are one of the most common bugs you’ll come across in a kitchen and they love bread, flour and spices.

The tiny reddish brown insects grow to about 3mm long and it’s important to find the source if you see one in your kitchen.

Once you’ve found the source, clean the area and remove any food residues, eggs, larvae and adult beetles.

Larder beetle

Growing up to 9mm in length, larder beetles are a dark colour with a light coloured band across their backs.

You’ll find these bugs around skirting boards and potentially behind the cooker where they’ll eat grease or dropped food.

An insecticide or heat treatment is the best way to get rid of larder beetles.

Mill moth

Also known as the Mediterranean flour moth, the mill moth feasts on cereal grains, especially flour.

While these are usually found in commercial businesses, you can find them in your home and there are a few things you can do to get rid of them.

First of all, throw away any food that has potentially been contaminated, vacuum everything and then give the area a deep clean.

Cheese mite

In case you hadn’t guessed, cheese mites are found in cheese but they can also appear in damp flours and some stored products.

The tiny bugs are unlikely to be seen and they prefer aged cheeses with natural rinds but if you happen to eat one, don’t worry as they’re harmless.

Confused flour beetle

A confused flour beetle grows to around 3-4mm long and they’re red-brown in colour with an antenna which broadens at the tip.

In good conditions, adults can live up to six months. The beetles like clean flour and like to feed on and hatch in flour and cereal foods.

Ashleigh Tosh from MuscleFood.com said: “The thought of your kitchen covered in critters is enough to make your skin crawl. These bugs are tiny - just millimetres long, some so tiny you can’t even see them so spotting them isn’t as easy as it may sound.

“Common ones like flour weevils are easy to spot - the dark bug stands out in the flour. As soon as you see them, getting rid of the bugs is easy. Simply throw the flour away and check any other packages nearby.

“Others like cheese mites are so tiny they’re virtually impossible to see. But don’t worry, these are completely harmless if you consume them.”