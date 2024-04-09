The chaos was caused by two separate car crashes happening within minutes of each other.

Lane two and three of the eastbound carriageway was closed for around three hours, while the single lane of the westbound carriageway was closed for around an hour and a half.

According to the Severn Bridges official X, formerly Twitter, account, the accident on the eastbound carriageway between J23 and J22 caused some central reservation damage.

Emergency services were on scene while emergency repairs were carried out, but Gwent Police said they were not involved.