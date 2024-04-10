This time, it's the turn of Caerphilly, so here are our picks.

Court House

The Court House on Cardiff Road (Image: Google)Location: Cardiff Road, Caerphilly CF83 1FN

This dog-friendly pub has an average rating of four stars on Google, with customers praising the "lovely staff" and friendly, cosy atmosphere fostered here. People also enjoy coming here due to the "unmatched" views of Caerphilly Castle and the "beautiful" beer garden. One customer said it was the "best food and service I've had in a long time".

Kings Arms

Kings Arms on Cardiff Road (Image: Google)Location: 46 Cardiff Road, Caerphilly CF83 1JQ

This pub is famed for its cocktails, live performances and overall great service. People gave special mention to the staff in their reviews, saying they are "the best ever" who will always go "above and beyond" for their customers. This is reflected in their rating of four point one stars.

Green Lady

The Green Lady on Pontygwindy Road (Image: Google)Location: Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly CF83 3HF

This Marstons pub has been deemed "one of the best" in Caerphilly, with food quality, prices and service all praised. One review said the staff are "superb" and it has become a regular go-to when eating out. Many praised the Sunday lunches, with one saying they would "definitely recommend and will return". It boasts a very high rating of four point three stars.

The Station Inn

The Station Inn on Nantgarw Road (Image: Google)Location: 230 Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly CF83 1AQ

This beloved drinks-only local pub is seen as an excellent place for a catch up with friends, a family reunion or simply somewhere to watch the live rugby. Customers praised the "fantastic" staff and atmosphere, with many saying they will "definitely be coming back", something that is echoed not only by locals but by visitors to the area as well. An overall star rating of four point one.

Red Kite

The Red Kite on Nantgarw Road (Image: Google)

Location: Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly CF83 2AX

Another dog-friendly pub to have made our list, this pub has a rating of four point two stars. The reviews are full of praise for the food, with more than one customer dubbing it "the best" whether this be the steaks, burgers or even just fries. Staff have been singled out for their "lovely service" to all customers, with high praise for everyone at the pub. Many have also said they will be "likely to return".

Is your favourite on this list? If not, let us know which pubs are your favourites in Caerphilly!