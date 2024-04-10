James B Partridge has built a social media following based around nostalgic Primary School tunes and music education, garnering over 130,000 followers on TikTok for his comical and nostalgic videos turning the clock back to remind us all of the songs we used to sing in primary school assemblies.

Singing teacher James B Partridge has become a TikTok star with his songs about primary school assembly 'bangers' (Image: James B Partridge)He has now embarked on a tour called 'Assembly Bangers Live 2024', including a sold out performance at Newport's Riverfront Theatre.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Join James for an evening of pure nostalgia, stepping back in time for some joyous singalong tunes to take you back to your Primary School days.

"You won’t have to sit cross legged on the school hall floor, but you will be encouraged to sing along!

"As well as the assembly bangers, there will be other musical surprises, throwback mashups and comic reflections on growing up in the 90s."

The show has completely sold out at £17 with James set to perform at the Riverfront on Thursday at 8pm.

The full 'Assembly Bangers Live 2024' tour has been visiting theatres throughout the UK, and will continue to do so until September 27, with the last show in Lichfield.

James brings some nostalgia to his followers with his performances of popular school assembly songs (Image: James B Partridge)

James is clearly a sensation with parents, young people and schoolchildren alike, with seven other shows on the tour having already sold out.

He was included as a contestant on Netflix’s first British game show ‘Cheat’, and has been featured on a number of programmes, including BBC News, radio and a range of podcasts.

His work has also been included on Buzzfeed and the Independent, and has partnered with a number of companies as a content creator on TikTok, including BBC Proms and the Royal Albert Hall.

He has also provided backing vocals for a range of music legends, including Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Chaplin and Welsh songstress Katherine Jenkins.

His song writing has also gained major acclaim when he was named as one of the BBC's Young Songwriter of the Year.