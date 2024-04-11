A MAN has been cleared of rape after the prosecution offered no evidence against him.

Lewis Parsons, 20, from Cwmbran had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the town in June 2021.

A not guilty verdict was directed by the Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at the city’s crown court.

Mr Parsons, of Commercial Street, Pontnewydd had always denied the allegation against him and was free to leave the dock.