Rodica Stefan, 67, targeted Sainsbury’s and Asda and chose alcohol – including champagne – and razor blades during a crime spree.

The defendant is “a professional criminal and part of an organised crime gang that travel across the country to commit offences”, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Prosecutor Rob Simkins said the first offence occurred on March 6 when Stefan stole £1,131.50 worth of goods from Asda in the Pill area of Newport.

MORE NEWS: Trio found in derelict pub with 338 cannabis plants worth £223,000

This included champagne and razor blades.

On March 25 the defendant targeted Sainsbury’s on Albany Street in Newport and Asda in Cwmbran.

She took alcohol valued at £617 from Sainsbury’s and six bottles of champagne worth £282 from Asda.

On April 4 Stefan returned to the same Sainsbury’s shop and took stole £684 worth of alcohol.

The defendant pleaded guilty to four counts of theft.

She also admitted going equipped for theft by using a foiled lined shopping bag to avoid setting of security alarms on April 4 at Sainsbury’s.

Stefan, of St Aidans Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent was sent to prison for 18 months and ordered to pay compensation.