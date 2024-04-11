Jay Jones and Jack Heard had attempted to get into their victims’ addresses by trying front door handles at night in Cwmbran.

They were arrested after a woman called 999 when she was warned about an attempted break-in by an alert from her doorbell camera.

Prosecutor Alexander Orndal said: “An officer sighted the two defendants and ordered them to stop but they made off along a footpath entering a wooded area.

“The officer located the two lying down within a bush off the wooded area.”

The defendants were under the influence of drink or drugs, or both, at the time, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Jones, 20, of Fieldings, Fairwater, Cwmbran admitted committing three attempted burglaries in the town on January 14.

Heard, 25, of The Crescent, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to two attempted burglaries on the same date.

Jones also admitted committing an earlier burglary where he stole a set of car keys after confronting a homeowner last New Year’s Eve.

Jones has 13 previous convictions for 29 offences that include burglary, conspiracy to burgle and attempted burglary.

Heard has 18 previous convictions for 31 offences and these include affray and attempted burglary.

Both defendants had already served the equivalent of a six-month custodial sentence after being held on remand following their arrests.

Matthew Roberts for Jones said his client has ADHD.

His barrister told the court: “This is an impulsive young man who went on a spree.

“He is someone who realises he needs help.”

James Evans representing Heard said he had endured “a difficult upbringing”.

Both defendants were “remorseful” their barristers stressed.

Jones and Heard were handed suspended sentences after the judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, said he believed they could be rehabilitated.

Jones was sent to a young offender institution for 21 months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to go on a “Thinking Skills” programme, carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Heard was jailed for 12 months and his sentence was also suspended for 18 months.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

Both defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge.