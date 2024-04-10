The cost of online applications made within the UK for people aged 16 and above will increase from £82.50 to £88.50 under new proposals.

Passport fees will increase from tomorrow (April 11).

The Home Office said in a statement: “The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

“The Government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

“The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

“The increase will also help enable the Government to continue improving its services.”

How much does it cost for a British passport?





The new passport application costs are as follows:

a standard online application made from within the UK will rise to £88.50 for adults and £57.50 for children

a standard postal application will increase to £100.00 for adults and £69.00 for children

a standard online application when applying from overseas will rise to £101.00 for adults and £65.50 for children

a standard paper application when applying from overseas will increase to £112.50 for adults and £77.00 for children

It comes as passport fees rose by around 9% in February last year.

When should I renew my passport?





Always check if your passport is valid before you book your next holiday. It’s just as important as booking flights or a hotel, because if it’s not up to scratch then you won’t be able to go!

You will need to renew your passport if:

It has expired

It is over 10 years old

There is not enough time left on it

How long does it take to renew a UK passport?





The wait time for renewing a UK passport is around 3 weeks. If you need your passport sooner, take a look at the passport fast-track service.

If the passport delays of 2022-23 have taught us anything, it’s to renew your passport as soon as you can. Make sure to check the expiry date and the date it was issued, as you can’t use a passport if it’s over 10 years old.