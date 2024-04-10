Danielle Waterman and her older sister Charlotte (10) have been making a name for themselves recently after securing a number of roles in high-profile TV commercials and productions.

Danielle recently appeared on popular BBC series Call the Midwife where she was praised by TV bosses for her bravery in facing freezing storm waters during Storm Agnes as part of filming.

Cardiff actress Danielle Waterman, 8, featured in BBC's Call the Midwife recently. (Image: Lucasfilm Ltd/Disney Plus/X)

For her next role she will be transported to a galaxy far far away as the eight-year-old gets set to appear in the new Star Wars series The Acolyte which is due for release in June.

8-year-old Cardiff actress to appear in new Star Wars series The Acolyte

Danielle will play a young Padawan in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Star Wars fans have already caught a glimpse of the Cardiff actress after she appeared in the trailer, released in March, for the new series.

In an age of light, a darkness rises.



On June 4, don’t miss the two-episode premiere of @OfficialAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ul3EZubba6 — Star Wars (@starwars) March 19, 2024

In a room full of Padawans, when asked a question by the Jedi Master, Danielle responds with "life".

The trailer was shared by Disney to fans across the world and was viewed more than 51 million times within 24 hours - a record for Lucas Film.

Danielle reveals what it was like working on Star Wars: The Acolyte

Danielle spoke about her time filming The Acolyte describing the experience as "brilliant".

She said: "Working on Star Wars: The Acolyte was brilliant.

"It was my first big production and they treated me really well.

"I was given my own trailer and green room, next door to Rebecca Henderson and Lee Jung-Jae!

"I actually did not know Rebecca is famous, so I ended up wandering into her green room and we had a chat about the snacks that were provided- she was a lovely and friendly lady and she was happy to talk with me.

"We got used to so many crazy things: Rebecca was all green at the time, and there was also a man in a costume that looks like a monkey. It was all so unusual but so fun!"

Are you excited about the new Star Wars series - The Acolyte? (Image: Lucasfilm Ltd)

The Cardiff actress continued: "As it was my first big production, I was amazed at how secure everything was.

"No-one could get pictures of outfits or any part of the set, and I have had to keep it a secret for a long time until now. When the trailer came out, I was so excited to share this with everyone."

Danielle said her parents were "so proud" and got a shock when they saw her in The Acolyte trailer.

When to watch Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney Plus

The Acolyte will focus on the end of the High Republic era before the events of the main Star Wars films.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney Plus in June 2024. (Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The synopsis from Disney Plus reads: "An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg).

"As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems."

Along with Danielle, it is also set to feature the likes of:

Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix)

Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Dafne Keen (Logan)

Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars franchise)

Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games)

Charlie Barnett (Men in Black 3)

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere on Disney Plus on June 4, 2024.

What's next for Danielle?





Danielle said she already has a number of other projects in the works following her roles in Call the Midwife and The Acolyte.

She said: "There are other projects I have already worked on or should be working on soon which I cannot talk about, but it is all very exciting.

"I really enjoy acting and meeting new people."

She and her sister Charlotte will also star in the opera ‘Carmen’, produced by the award-winning Ellen Kent.

They will perform alongside the Ukrainian Opera and Ballet Theatre Kyiv at New Theatre Cardiff in what will be Danielle's first opera performance.