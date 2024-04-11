The service is called Silvercloud, and to date, it's been used by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Powys Teaching Health Board.

Now, for the first time, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board's (CTMUHB) local primary and child and adolescent mental health services can also refer clients to the service.

People in south Wales can now access free online mental health therapy from the SilverCloud® system, which offers a suite of guided, online self-help programmes based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

The service currently serves Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf as well as across Gwent and Powys, and aims to expand the reach, with proposals to include two other Welsh health boards in the coming months.

Online CBT project manager Fionnuala Clayton commented on this initiative. Ms Clayton said: "This is a collaborative effort between health boards which strives to offer an equitable service and faster access to support for patients across Wales.”

Andrew Munkley, CTMUHB primary care lead therapist, expressed his enthusiasm about the new referral route. Mr Munkly said: “We are really excited in Cwm Taf Morgannwg about this new referral route.

"The demand for evidenced-based therapy is greater than ever, and this option means we significantly increase the offer to our population virtually overnight.”

SilverCloud®, a project based at Powys Teaching Health Board, offers interactive programmes designed to teach practical skills for coping with mild to moderate mental health issues. The service is open to anyone over 16 in Wales and can be accessed for free, anytime, anywhere, via any digital device.

Mr Munkley spoke about how the online service could be beneficial to those who may not have been able to access it in the past through self-referral. Mr Munkley said: "They may have scored a little too highly to access SilverCloud – which is designed for mild to moderate symptoms - so this offers the opportunity to access the service with the additional safety net of local support if it’s needed."

The service allows access to online support for 12 weeks, although users can take things at their own pace and continue accessing material even after their course ends. Trained practitioners monitor the progression and can provide feedback or escalate more complex cases for further support.

Since its pilot in Powys in 2018, funded by the Welsh government, SilverCloud has helped approximately 30,000 people.

If you're under the three health board's Primary or Child and Adolescent Mental Health services' care, you can discuss a referral with your therapist. For self-referral, you can sign up directly on their website.