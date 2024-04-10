Emergency services were called to reports of an incident in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau before 11.30 pm on Sunday.

A 48-year-old man from Grangetown died, and a murder investigation was launched.

Three women, two aged 43 and one aged 28 were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation and enquiries are continuing.

The victim’s family has been updated and continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information from those who would have been in the Heol Y Berllan and Heol Trelai area between 11pm and midnight on Sunday evening.

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of the force's Major Crime Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing in the area as we establish the tragic events which took place on Sunday night.

“Police cordons are still in place, and I would like to thank the community for their support and understanding while we continue our investigation.

“We are appealing for anyone who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11.00 pm and midnight on Sunday night to please come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.”

South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to make contact quoting ref: 2400112146.