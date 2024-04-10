South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man in Ely area in Cardiff on Sunday, April 7.
Emergency services were called to reports of an incident in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau before 11.30 pm on Sunday.
A 48-year-old man from Grangetown died, and a murder investigation was launched.
Three women, two aged 43 and one aged 28 were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation and enquiries are continuing.
The victim’s family has been updated and continues to be supported by specially trained officers.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information from those who would have been in the Heol Y Berllan and Heol Trelai area between 11pm and midnight on Sunday evening.
Detective Superintendent Darren George, of the force's Major Crime Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing in the area as we establish the tragic events which took place on Sunday night.
“Police cordons are still in place, and I would like to thank the community for their support and understanding while we continue our investigation.
“We are appealing for anyone who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11.00 pm and midnight on Sunday night to please come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.”
South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to make contact quoting ref: 2400112146.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article