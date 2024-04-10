MAN has been remanded in custody after being accused of stalking a woman and witness intimidation.
Rhys Matthews, 20, from Tredegar appeared before Newport Crown Court to face the two charges allegedly committed between March 5 and March 16.
The defendant, of St James Way, Georgetown did not enter a plea.
Matthews is due to appear before the crown court next on April 15.
He was represented by Amelia Pike and the prosecution by Jason Howells.
