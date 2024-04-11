CHELSEA JENNICK, 20, of Bryn Deri, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on King Street, Nantyglo on September 13, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAFYDD ELLIOTT, 40, of Chepstow Road, Newport was made the subject of a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to harassment between August 24, 2023 and September 4, 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs and a £40 fine.

The defendant was made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

ANTHONY POWELL, 35, of Penybryn Terrace, Ebbw Vale, must pay £1,000 in compensation after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a glass pane door at the Festival Service Station on March 8, 2023.

JENNIFER BEVAN, 39, of Dol Fran, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was fined £200 and made the subject of a three-year restraining order after she admitted harassment between August 1, 2023 and January 24.

She must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DARREN CLIVE KNAPP, aged 47, of Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny on September 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN DAVIES, 58, of George Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 24 months after he admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on December 3, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

CARA JANE KNIGHT, 23, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, Cwmbran must pay £120 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

CORNELIUS SPRUCE, 80, of Dragon Lane, Govilon, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIE WILLIAMS, 76, of Glanystruth, Abertillery must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW GARETH GRIFFITHS, 44, of Beechwood Crescent, Newport must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK MCKEE, 44, of New Road, Argoed, near Blackwood must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS ALEXANDER HARES, 31, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in 50mph zone on the A465 at Blackrock, Monmouthshire on September 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GAVIN MERCER, 53, of High Street, Newbridge must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.