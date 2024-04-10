The M48 westbound between Junction 2 M4 to Junction 23 Magor will be closed over seven nights to install a traffic sign and safety barrier.

The traffic sign is being installed as part of an air quality improvement scheme. The sign will direct westbound traffic for Newport Docks to exit the M4 at Junction 23.

This will help reduce levels of NO2 emissions between Junction 25 and Junction 26, work will take place under a full westbound carriageway closure.

Work is set to begin on Monday, April 5 overnight from 8pm and will re-open at 6am to minimise disruption.

It will last until Wednesday, April 17, with further overnight closures planned for Friday, April 19 to Saturday, April 20 from 8 pm until 6 am.

Junction 2 of the M48 westbound and Junction J23 of the M4 westbound will also be closed on Monday, April 22 for four nights until Friday, April 26.

Work will occur overnight as traffic flow will be historically lower to minimise disruption. The Road will be reopened at 6 am daily after each overnight closure.

Traffic will be diverted from M48 Junction 2 via the M48 eastbound to M4 Junction 20, M5 southbound to Junction 16, and re-join the M5 northbound to Junction 15.

Motorists are then advised to join the M4 Westbound at Junction 20 and continue Westbound to M4 Junction 23