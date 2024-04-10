Goose and Cuckoo Inn, Upper Llanover, Abergavenny, were named the County Winner for Gwent at the awards.

Goose and Cuckoo thanked their “incredible team” and their “customers, followers and friends” who all make their job “worthwhile.”

In a Facebook post the pub wrote: “We feel so proud to be able to call ourselves the County Winner for Gwent at National Pub and Bar Awards.

“We can't do it without the amazing work of our incredible G & C team who do an absolutely incredible job everyday.

“So, a special shout out and thanks goes to all of them.

“And of course, to you. All our customers, followers and friends. Thank you for all making our job the most incredible thing ever, you make it all worthwhile.

“Love to you all and thank you so much. Kyle and Haf.”

Eight Welsh pubs were recognised among the best in the UK as part of a national award with four of these being in South Wales.

The Welsh pubs and bars that were named best in county winners as part of the national awards were:

Mold Alehouse - Clwyd

White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery - Dyfed

The Goose and Cuckoo - Gwent

The Bull's Head Inn - Gwynedd

The Old House 1147 - Mid Glamorgan

The Sun Hotel - Powys

Hare & Hounds, Aberthin - South Glamorgan

Britannia Inn, Gower - West Glamorgan

In Bristol, The All Inn was named as one of the county winners for the South West.

Nearly 100 pubs and bars were recognised as best in the county and from those a national and regional winner will be revealed later this year on June 26.

The awards night, which will be held in London, will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.