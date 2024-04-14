A MAN is to go on trial after he denied strangling his ex-girlfriend and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour against her.
Laszlo Magasparti, 40, of Corporation Road, Newport pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The prosecution claims that the allegations occurred between September 10, 2022 and August 1, 2023.
Magasparti is set to go on trial on October 9.
The case is expected to last three days.
The defendant was granted conditional bail after he appeared before Judge Eugene Egan at Newport Crown Court.
