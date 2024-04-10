Twenty five years is a milestone worth marking - a time to reflect and a time to look forward. It is striking to think that as we mark 25 years of devolution there are now a growing number of people here in Wales who have never known a time without it.

Much has changed in Wales since the first National Assembly for Wales was elected in May 1999.

And the recent election of Vaughan Gething as the First Minister of Wales and the first black leader of a national government in Europe is one of those significant changes.

It was a moment of history I was proud to share with pupils from Garnteg Primary School who were attending the Senedd as part of a school visit.

Moments before Vaughan was confirmed as our First Minister I was with the young pupils in the public gallery where I answered their questions about my work and talked about the election of Vaughan Gething.

I told them they would be able to say - I was there - when the election of Vaughan is talked about as a moment of history and a significant point in our democracy.

On the way out of the Chamber one of the pupils said to a member of my team, I am going to go home and tell my Dad – I was there.

As Vaughan said, becoming First Minister as a black person was a matter of pride for him but also a daunting responsibility for a modern Wales that he did not take lightly.

He said he wants to promote kinder, more effective politics, over what he called the forces of division.

He says he will bring together a government that constantly makes the positive case for progressive politics. And will remind people, that only by coming together, can we achieve for the many.

Like Vaughan, I want people in Wales to thrive, no matter what their background, what they look like or who they love. We need to unleash the talent of all of us, celebrate our differences and take pride in all those things that draw us together and make us who we are.

I hope in another 25 years we will be celebrating further milestones that reflect living in a Wales full of hope, ambition and unity.