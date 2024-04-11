Naim Ruci, 50, admitted producing the class B drug at an address in Marine Street, Cwm, near Ebbw Vale on March 11.

The defendant appeared at Newport Crown Court where he followed proceedings with the help of an Albanian interpreter.

His barrister Toby Smith said his client was acting as “a gardener” at the property.

MORE NEWS: Waiter caught growing 415 cannabis plants at terraced house

Ruci, of no fixed abode, is due to be sentenced on May 17.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Eugene Egan.

The prosecution was represented by Jason Howells.