A MAN has pleaded guilty to growing cannabis plants in a Gwent village.
Naim Ruci, 50, admitted producing the class B drug at an address in Marine Street, Cwm, near Ebbw Vale on March 11.
The defendant appeared at Newport Crown Court where he followed proceedings with the help of an Albanian interpreter.
His barrister Toby Smith said his client was acting as “a gardener” at the property.
Ruci, of no fixed abode, is due to be sentenced on May 17.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Eugene Egan.
The prosecution was represented by Jason Howells.
