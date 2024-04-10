Connor Morgan, from the Bargoed area, is being recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Anyone who has seen the 27-year-old is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: “We’re appealing for information to locate 27-year-old Connor Morgan, from the Bargoed area.

“Morgan received a prison sentence for theft offences at Newport Magistrates Court on 25th November 2023

“He has breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2400108640, or direct message us on Facebook or X.”