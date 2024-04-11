The Voices engagement group from Melin Homes and the Scrutiny Partnership from Newport City Homes (NCH) met to discuss the process and its impact on the associations' residents.

As of last week, the workshop sessions referred to as 'Due Diligence' concluded and the residents sat together at Newport City Homes Nexus House offices.

Sharon Wilkins, director of housing & communities at Newport City Homes, and Justin Wigmore, director of housing at Melin Homes, led the meeting.

A key discussion centred on the upcoming merger's engagement strategy and how all voices will be heard.

Justin and Sharon emphasised that the ambition is to "go above and beyond to make sure every Melin and NCH resident has the chance to have a say on the merger.

"We want to raise the bar and take resident consultation on a housing association merger to the next level," they said.

Feedback has been identified as a valuable element of this ambition, as it allows the new organisation to understand what is important to keep, lose or introduce.

The process of merger talks kick-started in November, and since then, both housing association teams have been working together to understand the working style and service provision of each organisation.

Through ten workstreams under 'Due Diligence', differences and similarities have been identified, aiming at generating a detailed understanding of the current situation.

This understanding will then inform a business plan and identify possible areas of improvement.

David Egan, Melin Voices Group chairman, shared his excitement about the potential benefits the merger might bring.

He said, "I am excited about the benefits the new organisation can bring to residents of both associations."

At the same time, Keith Wood, chairman of Newport City Homes Scrutiny Partnership, reassured that "residents will be consulted, involved and updated in a timely manner, throughout this proposed merger process."

Both Melin Homes and Newport City Homes will contact all their residents in late April with the details of how to voice out any comments about the merger and the potential formation of the new body.