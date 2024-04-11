Offered to drivers aged 17 to 25 who recently passed their driving test, Pass Plus Cymru is a driving training course focusing on hazard awareness, driving techniques, busy traffic navigation, using rural roads and motorway driving practices.

What's more, it costs only £20 and doesn't include a test.

The courses will take place on multiple dates throughout 2024 and 2025, starting from April 16, 2024.

The sessions will be held on Microsoft Teams with only six places available for each course date.

Within this initiative, there is an emphasis on discouraging dangerous driving habits.

The scheme identifies the issue of ‘deadly mates’, defined as friends who drive recklessly, prioritising their image over safety, thereby endangering their own lives and those of others.

The Pass Plus Cymru courses can be booked at https://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Transport-Streets/Road-safety/Road-safety-training.aspx

Motorcyclists are also a focus of the safety drive.

With motorcyclists being 40 times more at risk than car drivers, resources such as the Wales By Bike website offer valuable safety information.

This online platform, produced by professional bikers, provides safety tips for motorcycling in Wales.

Moreover, Newport's primary schools have initiated cycle training programs to National Standards Level 1, overseen by Newport Live.

These programmes aim to instil safety consciousness and good cycling habits from an early age.

By making such resources available, Newport aims to improve road safety for younger drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists alike.