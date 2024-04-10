Officers from Caerphilly south's neighbourhood policing team were responsible for carrying out the warrant at the address in the county.

The joint operation with Caerphilly County Borough Council's trading standards officers came after the force received reports raising concerns that a banned breed was being kept at the address.

Inspector Rebecca Williams said: "While the animals are due to undergo assessment by dog legislation officers, I'd like to thank our communities for their ongoing support.

“We understand that banned dogs are a concern, and I hope this action demonstrates we are working tirelessly to ensure our streets are safe.

"Through the LEAD initiative, we're encouraging responsible dog ownership across the county, but are also continuing to act on information we receive from the public about suspected banned breeds by carrying out these warrants.

"If you believe you may have information about a potential banned or dangerous dog where you live, please speak to us."

Guidance on banned dogs

In the UK, it’s against the law to own certain types of dog.

These are the:

Pit Bull Terrier

Japanese Tosa

Dogo Argentino

Fila Brasileiro

XL Bully dogs are banned in England and Wales.

It’s against the law to:

sell a banned dog

abandon a banned dog

give away a banned dog

breed from a banned dog.

On 31 December 2023, the first stage of the XL Bully ban came into effect after the breed was added the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The second stage of the XL bully ban came in to effect in February. Now, it is a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless your dog has a Certificate of Exemption, third party insurance, with the dog muzzled and on a lead in a public place. If not, police may have the power to seize it.

Further advice from the Government on owning XL bullies can be found here.