Readers gave us a range of options in the city centre and surrounding areas.

The South Wales Argus reported that on a Facebook post seeking opinions on the best curry house, almost 200 readers responded.

The Shoboraj on Malpas Road, Red Fort in Caerleon and the Lahore were immensely popular among readers.

Jill Difford said: "Shoboraj Malpas Road, we were there last Saturday, amazing food and staff are wonderful."

Linda Rotman-Cox enthusiastically added, "Shoboraj on Malpas Road.

"Wonderful staff will cook your curry to your liking.

"Mild, medium, hot - your choice.

"Nothing too much trouble."

While some readers prefer the sit-down restaurant experience, others mentioned getting a takeaway.

Rachel E Ed recommended the Hungry Elephant in Ponthir/Caerleon for takeaways, while Adrian Smith commented: "Hungry Elephant in Caerleon.

"Takeaway is always delivered hot, fresh and tasty."

The Red Fort raised opinions with Fokrul Islam saying, "Most people say Red Fort.

"I believe Red Fort is the best restaurant in Newport."

Lahore appeared frequently in readers' recommendations too, with Chris Harvey remarking: "New Lahore.

"The Three Mughals are very good as well though."

Damian Pearce and Linda Draper agreed: "New Lahore Restaurant and Takeaway definitely the best!!," said Linda.

James Yhnell added: "New Lahore will take some beating, new style I prefer but they do old style. There are dishes I've not seen in most curry houses and I've had my fair share."

Other popular mentions included Hatti, with Russ Simmons stating, "Hatti, lower dock st Newport is really good," and David John Wall expressing: "Hatti are very good, and consistent."

The Tamarind, The Three Mughals, and the Handpost also garnered numerous nods from Newport's curry fans.

The wide array of favourite curry houses among Newport's locals reflects a vibrant and diverse culinary scene.

It seems that whether you prefer a sit-down meal or takeaway, there's a wealth of good choices when it comes to this spicy cuisine in the city.