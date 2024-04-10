A 52-year-old woman from Cwmbran was arrested under suspicion of being a loan shark by the England Illegal Money Lending Team on Tuesday, April 9.

She has since been released under investigation while further enquires are carried out.

The arrest had been made following an investigation carried out in partnership with Torfaen County Borough Council's trading standards departments, as well as colleagues from the Wales Illegal Money Lending Unit and officers from Gwent Police.

The warrant was carried out in the Coed Eva area of Cwmbran.

Paperwork and electronic devices were seized and the suspect was taken into custody to be questioned by IMLT officers.

Tony Quigley, head of the England IMLT, said at the time of the arrest: “Illegal money lending will not be tolerated anywhere and we work closely with all our partners as well as our counterparts in other parts of the UK to remove them from our communities.”

Torfaen Council confirmed their trading standards team were present, but declined to comment any further on the matter at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the England IMLT. Since its launch, the team has supported over 31,500 people and written off over £91.2 million worth of illegal debt, securing over 416 prosecutions for illegal money lending, leading to 598 years in jail.

Anyone who has been affected by illegal money lending in Wales can contact the Wales Illegal Money Lending Unit by calling 0300 123 3311 or emailing stoploansharkswales@valeofglamorgan.gov.uk. Visit stoploansharkswales.co.uk to find out more.

The England team can be contacted by calling the Stop Loan Sharks 24/7 Helpline on 0300 555 2222 or visiting www.stoploansharks.co.uk.

Live Chat is available on the website from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.