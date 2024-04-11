Dean Close St John’s School has announced the appointment of Tom Rainer as headteacher from September 2024.

Mr Rainer comes with a rich background in both education and music.

His career began as a professional musician playing the trumpet in various concert venues and West End shows before the lure of education won him over.

He took the position as director of music in two preparatory schools and served in senior roles at Aldro Preparatory School near Godalming and Pilgrims' School in Winchester.

Currently, he holds the position of deputy head pastoral and head of boarding at Pilgrims' School.

Mr Rainer said he was excited to join the Dean Close St John’s community and contribute to its continued success.

He added that he is committed to fostering a supportive learning environment where every student can thrive and reach their full potential.

Mr Rainer is not only musically inclined but also an avid sports enthusiast with a particular passion for football and ultra-marathons, often using the latter to support charitable causes.

The selection panel at Dean Close St John’s was deeply impressed by his extensive background, his alignment with the school's values, and his strong enthusiasm for preparatory school education.

However, it was his determination to unlock the potential in each student that sealed his selection.

Dean Close St John’s school says it looks forward to Mr Rainer’s arrival, confident in the exciting innovations he will bring as the new headteacher.