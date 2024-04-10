As of around 3pm on Wednesday, April 10, Gwent was still on possible flood alert, with all three warnings that remain active from Natural Resources Wales falling within Gwent.

According to the Natural Resources Wales website, the Usk estuary in Newport, Wye estuary in Monmouthshire and the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire were still at risk of flooding.

These warnings have been active for a number of days, with the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire being on alert since just before noon on Saturday, April 6, and the Wye estuary in Monmouthshire and the Usk estuary in Newport on alert since 8.45pm on Sunday, April 7.

Natural Resources Wales reports that due to the predicted levels for Wednesday night's high tides, at a minimum of just more than seven metres, the flood alert for the Usk estuary will remain in place until Thursday morning's high tide.

The same report applies to both the Wye estuary and Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire, with high tide likely to reach more than seven meters.

According to the Met Office, Thursday is looking much drier, with a "mild and mostly cloudy start" with some brighter spells in the afternoon. However, they do warn that further rain is likely to arrive in the evening.

Patchy rain is also possible on Friday, while the weekend will be "rather windy" with some scattered showers and temperatures returning to the average for this time of year.