Hamish, an adorable calf, has joined the Noah's Ark Zoo Farm in North Somerset.

The charming baby has been stealing hearts with his distinctive shaggy coat.

Farm section leader, Eleanor Steeds, praises Agnes, the mother, saying: "Agnes and her new arrival Hamish are both doing really well.

"Agnes is a fantastic mum so he’s getting all the care he needs."

Hamish is starting to take his first steps in his new home and his 'endearing' demeanour has already captured the hearts of staff and visitors alike. Noah's Ark encourages visitors to come and meet the latest addition.