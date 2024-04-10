Callum Clement, 27, from Newport, was first reported missing in the early hours of Thursday, March 28.

He has been missing since around 4.35am that day, and following CCTV enquiries, officers believe he walked along Dolphin Street in Newport at around 4.42am before heading towards George Street Bridge.

The most recent statement issued from Gwent Police said: "We’re continuing to appeal for information to find Callum Clement, 27, from Newport, who is missing.

"Callum Clement has been missing since around 4.35am on Thursday 28 March, following CCTV enquiries officers believe he walked along Dolphin Street, Newport at around 4.42am and headed towards George Street Bridge.

"Officers are trying to establish Callum’s movements and are asking anyone who was on, or in the vicinity of George Street Bridge, Wharf Road or Cardiff Road (leading onto George Street Bridge) between 4.30am and 6am on Thursday 28 March, to get in touch."

Police are particularly interested in any motorists or cyclists who may have dashcam or other footage, or any pedestrians who were in this area between these times.

Any members of the public who were in these areas that could send any footage via the Major Incident Public Portal or contact the police via 101 quoting log reference number 2400104022 are welcome.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Gwent Police have confirmed the incident has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.