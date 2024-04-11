The half-term events were organised by Torfaen Council’s play service, hosting a series of play and wellbeing camps.

These events, held across numerous schools in the borough, included Easter-themed activities, sports, team games, and wellbeing sessions.

Not limiting the enjoyment to school venues, Cwmbran Stadium ran a bustling play and activity camp.

Open access sites were also set up at Mount Pleasant Hall, Victory Church, and Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran.

An additional daily respite session was delivered to 95 children and young individuals with special support needs.

Torfaen County Borough Council’s executive member for children, families and education, Cllr Richard Clark, said: "Our play service is renowned for its exceptional delivery of play and respite services up and down the borough.

"The commitment of our volunteers never ceases to impress me, as they create a secure and engaging environment for our children to learn, grow, and have fun."

"Moreover, these provisions offer immense relief to families over the half-term break, providing many parents with the reassurance that their children are in a safe, enriching environment."

The Council is now seeking volunteers for the upcoming summer camps and open access play schemes.

Anyone 16 or older is invited to add their names to volunteer and gain valuable experience.

The council has lined up a full week of volunteer training from Monday, July 22.

Clubs are set to run from Monday, July 29, up until Thursday, August 22.

Applications should be submitted by the end of April on the Torfaen council website or by emailing torfaenplay@torfaen.gov.uk.