A THIEF who stole £1,800 worth of goods – mostly alcohol – from supermarkets during a shoplifting spree has been jailed.
One-man crime wave Kyle Jones targeted Asda and B&M stores in Newport no fewer than 14 times between February 21 and April 6.
He took bottles of Au vodka, Ciroc vodka and a Henry vacuum cleaner with a combined value of more than £450 on three separate occasions from the Adsa store in Duffryn
Jones, 36, of no fixed abode, Newport pleaded guilty to theft and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.
The defendant has a long list of previous convictions for offences that include supplying drugs, burglary and shoplifting.
Last year he was jailed for six months after he threatened a chemist with a steel shank at Boots on Caerleon Road when he was confronted for stealing medicine.
For his current offences Jones was jailed for 12 months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
