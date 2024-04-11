One-man crime wave Kyle Jones targeted Asda and B&M stores in Newport no fewer than 14 times between February 21 and April 6.

He took bottles of Au vodka, Ciroc vodka and a Henry vacuum cleaner with a combined value of more than £450 on three separate occasions from the Adsa store in Duffryn

Jones, 36, of no fixed abode, Newport pleaded guilty to theft and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

MORE NEWS: Thug strangled and punched nurse as he drove along M4 motorway

The defendant has a long list of previous convictions for offences that include supplying drugs, burglary and shoplifting.

Last year he was jailed for six months after he threatened a chemist with a steel shank at Boots on Caerleon Road when he was confronted for stealing medicine.

For his current offences Jones was jailed for 12 months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.