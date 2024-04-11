The Heart Fitness Group is broadening its scope to aid patients recovering from orthopaedic surgery, hips, knees, respiratory issues, osteoporosis, and arthritis.

Under the guidance of a fully trained tutor, members can attend weekly workout sessions held every Monday from 10am - 11am at Aberthaw Road's Community Centre.

A Newport Heart Fit Group spokesman said: "Having a healthy heart means other parts of your body will benefit including bone density, muscle tone, balance and general well being."

The first session is free and sessions in December are free. Sessions cost £2.50 and newcomers will need a GP referral.