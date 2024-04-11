Gary Stretton, a plasterer, is participating in the event to honour his twin brother Steve who took his own life in September.

In addition to paying tribute to his brother, Gary hopes to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Steve's passing was a shocking and heartbreaking event for the family.

Steve appeared functional most of the time, with occasional placements in mental health units, according to Gary.

On the day he took his life, his mental health issues appeared to have overwhelmed him.

His untimely death led the family to reflect on the often covert and complex nature of mental health conditions.

42-year-old Gary said: "On the 16th September 2023 Steve took his own life and it seems both like a lifetime ago and that it only happened yesterday.

"We didn’t know what was wrong with Steve. While he had spent some time in a mental health unit, he functioned as normal 99% of the time. He wasn’t depressed but he let things to get into his head.

"That's sadly what happened that day."

The bond between Gary and his late twin was special; they communicated daily, sharing joys, and problems and supporting one another.

Steve's absence has been deeply felt by Gary, who said: "While I have my wife, sisters, my mum, Wendy, and a lot of close friends, I still feel very lonely without Steve.

"If either of us had a problem we'd always chat to each other about it."

Steve's departure triggered a conscious effort from Gary to reduce stress factors in his life and increase gratitude for experiences.

He said: "I’m just doing my best and trying to keep positive.

"I used to have a lot of stress but since Steve died it’s spurred me on to reassess things."

Gary joined Run 4 Wales' 100 Club to partake in the ABP Newport 10K.

Run 4 Wales provides 100 free spaces for half marathon and 10K participants to promote health and wellbeing.

Gary said: "I wanted to join the 100 Club as thought it would be a nice thing to do for my own health and also a great opportunity to talk about Steve."

He wants people to remember Steve and hopes sharing Steve's story will provide insight into the realities of mental health issues.

Gary’s cause and courage earned praise from Matt Newman, chief executive at Run 4 Wales.

Mr Newman said: "Gary has been through something immensely tough, and we hope this will help him share Steve’s story and raise awareness of mental health.

"We’re so pleased to have him as part of the club."

The ABP Newport Marathon Festival, which includes the 10K race, will take place on Sunday, April 28.

More details can be found on the event's website.