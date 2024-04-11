The initiative introduces a fresh visual aesthetic on its messaging, leveraging the bright colours and fruit flavours commonly utilized in vape device marketing.

The campaign's intention is to alter perceptions about vaping, which is often deemed cool and safe, particularly among the youth.

Recent findings from the School Health Research Network (SHRN) highlight that whilst youth smoking rates continue to decrease, the prevalence of vaping is increasing.

Across Wales, weekly vape users make up 5 per cent of the younger population.

Meanwhile, one in five adolescents in Powys admits to having experimented with vaping.

According to Mererid Bowley, Executive Director of Public Health, Powys Teaching Health Board which launched the campaign alongside Powys County Council: "It is illegal for those under 18 years to buy nicotine vapes or to have them bought for them.

"Vaping is not without harm."

She supplemented her statement with a plea to parents, urging them to widely share the campaign and discuss the potential dangers of vaping with their children.

She said: "We simply don’t have enough evidence to know the long-term impacts that vaping has on our health and wellbeing.

"Developing brains shouldn’t be exposed to nicotine, which poses a risk of addiction.

"The simple message is, if you don’t smoke, then you shouldn’t start vaping.

"I would urge parents to share the campaign far and wide, and to discuss the risks of vaping with their children, to raise awareness of its potential harms, and support preventing a future public health crisis".

Contributing to the narrative, Matt Perry, Powys County Council’s chief officer – place, explained the crucial need for a shift in the public’s interpretation of vaping.

He said: "Just because the device is brightly coloured and fruit flavoured, does not mean it comes without risks.

"It comes with a list of its very own side effects and health implications.

"This campaign is reflective of our strong partnership approach to protecting the health of our residents".

For those seeking more details about the campaign or assistance in quitting vaping, resources can be found online via the Powys Teaching Health Board website.

The campaign, co-utilising graphics from Crickhowell High School students and members of the Brecon and Llandrindod Wells Youth Club, will be publicised across various platforms including social media, operational premises, secondary schools, and bus stops throughout Powys.