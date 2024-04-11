The cost of online applications made within the UK for people aged 16 and above will increase from £82.50 to £88.50 under new proposals.

Passport fees will increase from today (April 11).

To help ensure you don’t end up being left behind, Simon Lynch, Global Sales and Product Director at luxury tour operator, Scott Dunn is urging people to read up on the latest passport expiry date regulations, and check their passport is OK before they set off.

How long do I need on my passport?

All passports must have been issued in the last 10 years to travel overseas. You should always look at the date of issue rather than the expiry date.

If your passport was last renewed before its official expiry date, months may have been added to the date, giving you more than 10 years.

For most countries in the EU and Schengen area, your travel document must be valid until the end of your stay plus an additional 3 months.

For countries such as China, Thailand, Turkey and Egypt you’ll typically need six months at the very least from the last date of your trip.

For those traveling to Australia, Canada and the USA, as long as you have enough time left until the end of your stay, you’re usually good to go!

It’s recommended you check your destinations requirements in advance of your trip. You can do this on the government website.

How much will a new passport cost?

Prices for adult standard passports were £82.50 for adults or £53.50 for children.

However, as of today, the cost of a standard online UK passport application is going up to £88.50 for adults and to £57.50 for children.

These higher costs apply to both new passport applications and renewals.

Paper application passports and ‘frequent travellers’ passports cost slightly more too.

How long will a new passport take to arrive?

Once your application is complete and the passport office has received your expired passport. Your new passport should be delivered to you within three weeks – which is a lot quicker than in recent years. It may take longer if you applied by post rather than online.

You should allow as much time as possible though, as during high-demand periods (such as the lead up to summer), your application could take longer to process than usual.

How to get a fast track passport

The passport office offers a one week fast tracked service where your new passport should be delivered to your home within seven working days.

Fast tracked service requires you to attend an in-person appointment at a passport office with a completed paper application and two photographs.

There are Passport Customer Service Centres in:

Belfast

Birmingham

Durham

Glasgow

Liverpool

London

Newport

Peterborough

Can I get a passport the same day?

It may be possible to receive a passport via an in-person appointment on the same day, if you’re willing to pay the premium and they have slots available.

You can book an appointment up to three weeks in advance and no sooner than two days in advance. Costs for this speedy service are at least £193.50 per adult passport.

Could my passport be invalid?

Airport immigration will conduct other passport checks to ensure that your passport is up to a satisfactory level before letting you in or out of a country. Here’s some examples:

Name Changes

If you have recently got married and booked your ticket with your new married name, but your passport still has your maiden name, this could prevent you from travelling.

It’s important that all the passport details you submit as part of your booking match when you get to check in and boarding.

Blank pages

Whilst not every country will stamp your passport upon arrival and exit, a lot do. This means if you’re a keen globetrotter with no (or too few) blank pages on your passport, you may be refused entry.

Whilst some destinations require two or three blank pages, some require four, so it's always best to check before you set off. For frequent flyers it is recommended you purchase a frequent traveller’s passport with more pages in it.

Damages

If there is severe damage to your passport, it may prohibit you from going on your holiday.

Any severe lifting of the laminate, discoloration to the biodata page, chemical or ink spillage on any page, missing, ripped or detached pages and an exposed chip can result in you needing to replace your passport.

Change in appearance

How we look changes, it is only natural and inevitable over time. Don’t worry if you’ve dyed your hair, shaved your beard or even gained a little weight, that doesn’t matter. Airport staff will look at key facial features such as eyes, nose and mouth.

Those who have undergone reconstructive or cosmetic procedures may look very different to their original passport picture though, and in these instances the passport must be replaced before you travel.