A WALES rugby star has been accused of failing to identify the driver of his SUV.
Willis Halaholo, 33, faces an allegation of failing to identify the driver of a Land Rover Discovery.
South Wales Police say the vehicle was clocked speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on The Philog in the Whitchurch area of Cardiff on August 13, 2023.
The New Zealand-born centre’s case is due to be heard at the city’s magistrates’ court on May 7.
The speeding allegation against Halaholo, of Ty Mawr Road, Whitchurch, Cardiff has been withdrawn.
The Cardiff Rugby favourite has won 10 caps for Wales and was part of the side that won the Six Nations title in 2021.
