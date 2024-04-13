It is understood that Welsh broadcaster, S4C, is currently in negotiations to provide Welsh-language free to air coverage, although no official deal has been completed as of yet.

Streaming broadcaster TNT, formerly BT Sport, announced on Monday, April 8 that they will be "exclusively" showing every match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live, starting with England's game against 2023 World Cup finalists New Zealand at Twickenham on November 2.

Although Wales are yet to officially confirm their games, it is expected that Australia, New Zealand and South Africa will be among their opponents.

However, any broadcasters providing free-to-air coverage have yet to be officially confirmed, but the Welsh Conservatives have given S4C their complete backing in their bid.

Shadow Minister for Culture Tom Giffard MS said: “Securing free-to-air coverage of this year’s Autumn internationals would be fantastic for hard-pressed families across Wales.

“We’ve led the way on calling for the Six Nations to remain free-to-air, tabling a motion and winning support across the Senedd.

“Giving people who cannot afford an expensive subscription to a sports coverage provider the chance to watch Wales go against the likes of South Africa this Autumn would be excellent for our national sport.

“S4C has the full support of the Welsh Conservatives in their talks.”

The 2024 Autumn Nations Series will see the best of northern hemisphere rugby hosting 21 fixtures against teams from across the world this November with supporters in the UK and Ireland able to follow all the action live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Throughout the Autumn Nations Series, fans can also look forward to weekends of back-to-back rugby entertainment, offering prime time games to close out three of the Saturdays.

Commenting on the partnership with TNT Sports to show the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This year's Autumn Nations Series stands to be an unbelievable experience on and off the pitch, by bringing together fans from all over the world, to enjoy the best that international rugby has to offer.

“It is a significant moment to welcome TNT Sports into our broadcast family of international rugby for the first time given our commitment to deliver the best possible experience for fans.”

Andrew Georgiou, President and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe said: “To bring the best of international rugby to our TNT Sports subscribers is hugely exciting and another important moment which demonstrates our premium sports rights offering in the UK and Ireland.

“The Autumn Nations Series gives rugby fans access to world-class battles between the northern and southern hemispheres and is one of the highlights in the rugby calendar.

"We are delighted to further extend our TNT Sports rugby portfolio for fans who already have plenty to look forward to for the rest of this season with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, European club rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby and the HSBC SVNS Series."