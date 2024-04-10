South Wales Argus
Heavy congestion on M4 causing major delays during rush hour

Live

Heavy M4 congestion causing major delays

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • Heavy congestion is being reported on the M4 westbound, delays remain from the Prince of Wales to J23A Magor
  • There are significant delays to bus routes after Usk Road was blocked by a HGV being recovered.

