According to a post shared to the official Gwent Police Operations and Support X, formerly Twitter, account just before 7pm on Wednesday, April 10, officers in the Torfaen county borough area arrested an individual for drug and driving offences.

The officers were able to use information provided to stop a van using tactical pursuit and containment (TPAC) tactics.

Information led us to stop this van using #TPAC tactics in #Torfaen 🚨



Thank you for the assistance of other road users and apologies for the short delay in your journey 👍🏼



One person arrested for driving offences and drug offences 🔗



Van seized for no licence/no insurance ✅ pic.twitter.com/5l3phNqzXK — Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) April 10, 2024

The van driver, a 30-year-old man from Pontypool, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of class B.

The van itself was seized due to no insurance or licence being carried by the driver.

The official statement from Gwent Police said: "Officers from our roads policing and specialist operations unit used pre-emptive tactics to stop a suspicious vehicle on the A4042, Cwmbran, at around 2.40pm on Wednesday 10 April.

"There were no reports of any injuries.

"The driver - a 30-year-old man from the Pontypool area - was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis - and driving a vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

"The man has since been released under investigation as our enquiries continue."

The officers thanked the members of the public affected by the chase for their co-operation and assistance and apologised for the short delay caused to their journeys.