However, sometimes, there is a type of home that is so special that it can make all kinds of property buyers stop and dream of purchasing it, even if the price range is a little steep.

That could certainly be said for this home known as Shangri-La, a distinctive Art-Deco style build in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood.

As a Grade II listed building, included in Cadw's list of 1999, the property is a far cry from the regular offers found in Blackwood, with its clearly unique style and "impressively large corner plot".

Not only that, but it boasts a cinema room that pays homage to past owners and a heated outdoor swimming pool and sauna, and a separated one-bedroom annex that could act as a space multi-generational living outside of the main building's four bedrooms.

According to the Cadw listing, it was included on the site for its "special architectural interest as a rare example of an Art-deco suburban house in the South Wales Valleys" while the cinema room is a nod to the links with the Withers family of cinema owners.

The property dates back to the 1930s, having been originally built for Frances Cam, son in law of Alfred Withers, who was one half of the Withers cinema business, and began managing a chain of cinemas in Bargoed in 1908, with its peak reached by the 1950s.

Despite its 1930s history, the design is more in-keeping with the 1920s, with any ornate detailing removed in a streamlining effort to ensure it matched the current financial climate following the Great Depression.

It had become a rundown three-bedroom home by the time it went on sale in 2015, and was purchased by the current owners, who have poured their hearts into "sympathetically renovating" it into the "fabulous four-bedroom detached" build you see today.

With its ability to provide a range of living options while still maintaining the charm and presence of a "bygone era" this home is a unique gem in the Valleys, offering "spectacular countryside views" from all windows.

The home includes two lounge areas, a "spacious kitchen diner", patio and downstairs bathroom, while the master bedroom has its own en-suite and private patio area.

One double bedroom includes a fitted wardrobe and balcony while the other two are "good-sized" and served by a family bathroom.

The private annex includes its own private garden an "open-plan" lounge and kitchen/diner and large bedroom with en-suite.

Situated close to Blackwood town centre, the property also offers excellent transport links to Wales' big cities such as Newport and Cardiff.

It is currently being marketed by Brinsons, Caerphilly with an asking price of £925,000.

You can find out more or book a viewing by calling the estate agent on 029 2271 1584.