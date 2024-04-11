Here's a look at the forecast heading towards the weekend.

According to the Met Office, this afternoon will see some sunny spells arriving in the east, with temperatures feeling warm in any sunshine. The maximum temperature for today is around 17 degrees.

Friday will see some "brighter spells developing in the east through the afternoon, and feeling warm in the sunshine" with a maximum general temperature throughout Wales of 16 degrees.

The outlook for the weekend is a bit of a mixed bag.

On Saturday, the Met Office is predicting some "bright spells" but with the potential for some patchy rain in the north and west. It will be slightly warmer than expected in April, with around 15 to 16 degrees.

Sunday will bring some "sunshine and occasional showers", with temperatures returning to normal levels of around 12 degrees by Monday with showers becoming more widespread and heavier.

Gwent's temperatures over 72-hour 'mini-heatwave'

Monmouthshire

Thursday: Maximum - 15 degrees

Friday: Maximum - 17 degrees

Saturday: Maximum - 15 degrees

Newport

Thursday: Maximum - 15 degrees

Friday: Maximum - 16 degrees

Saturday: Maximum - 14 degrees

Torfaen

Thursday: Maximum - 15 degrees

Friday: Maximum - 15 degrees

Saturday: Maximum - 13 degrees

Blaenau Gwent

Thursday: Maximum - 14 degrees

Friday: Maximum - 14 degrees

Saturday: Maximum - 13 degrees

Caerphilly

Thursday: Maximum - 14 degrees

Friday: Maximum - 15 degrees

Saturday: Maximum - 13 degrees