Shows are taking place at Cardiff City Centre, from Friday May 10th to Sunday June 2nd.

Cardiff, Cardiff City Centre, Show Times:

Fri April 26th… 5pm & 7.45pm

Sat April 27th… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun April 28th… 2pm & 5pm

Mon April 29th… NO SHOWS

Tue April 30th… 5pm & 7.45pm

Wed May 1st… 5pm & 7.45pm

Thur May 2nd… 5pm & 7.45pm

Fri May 3rd… 5pm & 7.45pm

Sat May 4th… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun May 5th… 2pm & 5pm

Mon May 6th… 12 Noon & 3pm

And you can grab yourself DISCOUNTED TICKETS to see the show when using PROMO CODE – BIKES! Either claim your discount by booking online at www.circusextreme.co.uk/tickets , via the Ticketmaster link, or by calling the box office on 0203 375 3970 and quoting the code.

The UK was specifically chosen as a location for Circus Extreme due to its diverse cultural background and its routes as a major centre of the creative industries, so where better to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus.

Witness acts from Ayala Troupe, who will perform their award-winning high wire act performed all over the world, most recently showcased in the World famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

Just back from a European tour, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will be bringing you its jaw-dropping stunts to the big top as they fly through the air displaying cliff-hanger stunts such as the superman and nac nac. Battling for air space, these resident riders are sure to get the adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips.

The EXTREME® stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death, the most death-defying act ever demonstrated! This incredible stunt will put the performers under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot. Watch as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere.

Direct from Ukraine, and fresh from various Golden Buzzer performances is Tetiana Kundyk, walking the slack wire, including a mind blowing performance from the World Famous Super Talent show. Proud to be showcasing her incredible balancing skills all performed in a distinctive style for this new production.

World famous Henry the Prince of Clowns, a legendary figure in the circus industry, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show, whilst the circuses dancers and musicians wow with their performances and sparkly costumes.

British legend, Laura Miller, will be showcasing her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial hoop skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.

Watch world record holding Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia merge his hand skills with energy and fire together.

On top of this there will be death defying airborne stunts including the unmissable Aerial Duo, Polischuk, who are one of the few acts in the world to perform mid air stunts. Watch in awe as they hold each other by their teeth high in the roof of the big top.

This really is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.

The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in Europe’s largest touring circus big top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.

It’s time to awaken your soul and stir the imagination! A great time for the whole family!

BOOK NOW! Visit www.circusextreme.co.uk/tickets and enter PROMO CODE: BIKES via the Ticketmaster link to secure your discounted tickets today!!