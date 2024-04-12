So we asked our readers on Facebook to tell us who their favourite hairdresser or stylist in the city and surrounding areas is.

South Wales Argus readers were eager to share their experiences, with more than 350 responses shared, so here we share just some of the reasons why readers love their salons.

Alex Casey was one of many who praised "Shab to Chic" in Queens Hill.

Alex said: "Best highlights in town! Sara is amazing."

Gay Parsons said visiting "So Beautiful" was like "going to meet family, who you like, so welcoming, can't do enough for you".

Painted by many as more than just a hair salon, Gay Parsons regarded Carly and her team as "all fab".

Among the many salons mentioned, "Burlesque" in Newport was lauded by a few respondents.

Sara Humber declared Cheryl as "the best hairdresser I’ve ever had" and Kath Diggle praised Stuart Nicholson for his "attention to detail" which is "second to none."

The Friendshair salon in Maindee also received a double commendation.

Laura Rudge reminisced about her hair journey stating "haven't had my hair done anywhere else since first ever set foot in their salon".

Her loyalty has stood for over 25 years.

Yvonne CNewport added to the praises, with a "big shout out to Abbie".

Hairbyabbypxx came recommended as well.

Sarah Louise Dumayne shared that Abby Pearce "works her magic while relaxing in her beautiful salon…She's amazing!!" and Natalie Taylor painted a picture of a "relaxing salon, friendly hairdresser, amazing colourist and stylist."

Some respondents expressed their satisfaction with mobile hairdressers.

Ger Heard gave her recommendation to mobile hairdresser "Becky Romani" and Janet Ellis announced her devotion for Madison Tooker.

"She has been doing my hair for 5 years" Janet recalled.

One salon that seemed to receive impressive acclamation was "Dirty Roots Salon" in Old Cwmbran.

Kirsty Marie believes it to be "by far the best!! All the staff go above and beyond for their clients."

The sentiment was reiterated by Susan Soliman who considers Ashley and Luke as the salon's "miracle workers".

Spectrum Hair Artistry came into the spotlight by two of our readers.

Claire-louise Powell mentioned Naomi Morgan "always does amazing job friendly great customer service".

Snowy Lem Morgan was equally enthusiastic about Rainbow at Spectrum Hair Artistry.

"She is an amazing hairdresser, with a speciality and talent in colour… exciting colours!

"Check out her Facebook site.

"Couldn't recommend her enough!!".

Joe-Anne Chambers was quick to commend "Kedz and Chambers in cwmbran" adding that "Ben is amazing and so is his partner".

Vicki Fieldhouse held similar sentiments about "Unique Hair Design".

She said it is the "Hands down best in Newport" and wouldn't consider any alternative.

Many of our readers have found their favourite stylist in Newport and surrounding areas, where there is an apparent abundance of talent in the hairdressing industry.

As we discovered, our readers have diverse tastes with their hairstyling preferences, from the best highlights to the most stimulating colourists.