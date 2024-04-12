A MAN was warned he could be going to jail after he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.
David Winiarski, 30, admitted attacking Dale Price in Ebbw Vale on October 9, 2022.
The defendant, of Croall Place, Kelty, Fife has a previous conviction for violence that was committed in Scotland.
That was for assault to injury common law for which he was sentenced in 2019, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
MORE NEWS: Bungling criminals caught by police dog hiding in a bush
Winiarski’s case was adjourned to May 9 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
However, the Record of Cardiff Judge Tracey-Lloyd Clarke told him: All sentencing options remain open including an immediate custodial sentence.”
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here