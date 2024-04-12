David Winiarski, 30, admitted attacking Dale Price in Ebbw Vale on October 9, 2022.

The defendant, of Croall Place, Kelty, Fife has a previous conviction for violence that was committed in Scotland.

That was for assault to injury common law for which he was sentenced in 2019, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Winiarski’s case was adjourned to May 9 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

However, the Record of Cardiff Judge Tracey-Lloyd Clarke told him: All sentencing options remain open including an immediate custodial sentence.”

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.